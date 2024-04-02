© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: All My Life

By Brian Asey
Published April 2, 2024 at 6:02 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Brian Asey talks about "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo.

I listen to this song every day. It's part of my ... I don't want to say ritual, but it's just part of my day — it reminds me of her.
Brian Asey

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at  www.weareuncuffed.org 

Brian Asey
Brian Asey is the father of three children: two sons and a daughter. His passion is using his extensive multimedia experience to dispel negative images with which mainstream media frequently portray the incarcerated. He directs and edits programming for SQTV, helping to choose and shape the institution TV content. Brian is a member of the San Quentin’s Day of Peace Committee, and serves as General Manager of the San Quentin Basketball Program. He is also the proud recipient of an A.A. degree from Mount Tamalpais College. He continues to be dedicated to doing whatever he can to help transform the lives of those who have negative influence in our communities and neighborhoods into positive role models.
