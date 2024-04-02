Uncuffed My Mixtape: All My Life

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Brian Asey talks about "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo.

I listen to this song every day. It's part of my ... I don't want to say ritual, but it's just part of my day — it reminds me of her. Brian Asey

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

A transcript will be available here within a week.

