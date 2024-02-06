© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Mama Tried

By Ryan Pagan
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:07 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Ryan Pagan talks about Mama Tried, by Merle Haggard.

The first time I heard that song I was in High Desert State Prison, and I heard it about a few months before my mother passed away.
Ryan Pagan

Ryan Pagan
Ryan C. Pagan is a storyteller and multimedia producer raised in Riverside, California. He is currently the Program Lead of Forward This Productions at San Quentin State Prison. Ryan believes in changing society's perceptions of incarcerated people, and works to provide opportunities to at-risk youth.
