Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Take Me To Church

By bf thames,
Uncuffed
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, bf thames talks about Take Me To Church, by Hozier.

What it really meant to me is life is my religion, and the earth is my church. And prayers — that's the love we share with each other. So sometimes I recognize that I don't pray enough, in other words, I don't love enough.
bf thames

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

bf thames
Brian “bf” Thames has published five non-fiction books while incarcerated over the last 30 years. A pending 6th book advocating self-reliance and better decision making in potentially dangerous encounters is on the way. Learning languages is an exciting pastime for him. He’s become reasonably fluent in French, conversational in Spanish, and learned ASL during the Covid-19 pandemic. His favorite animals are Great Danes, and any variation of parrots/parakeets. Acquiring general knowledge and education about the world and existence tends to make him giddy.
