Uncuffed My Mixtape: Take Me To Church

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, bf thames talks about Take Me To Church, by Hozier.

What it really meant to me is life is my religion, and the earth is my church. And prayers — that's the love we share with each other. So sometimes I recognize that I don't pray enough, in other words, I don't love enough. bf thames

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

