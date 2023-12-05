© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Stomp!

By Jay Evans,
Uncuffed
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Jay Evans talks about Stomp!, by The Brothers Johnson.

For me, taking it to the top means freedom, and the necessity of this song is the chorus...Hopefully I am able to get back out there again, taking it to the top.
Jay Evans

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at  www.weareuncuffed.org 

Jay Evans
Walter "Jay" Evans Jr. is from Palm Springs CA. Born in 1975, he has been imprisoned since 1995. During this term, he has written plays, acted in a Shakespeare class, and earned a paralegal certificate from The Blackstone Career Institute. His intent in working with Uncuffed is to learn as much as he can and take it into the free world. He has plans to earn a broadcast journalism degree, or take the bar exam. He has written model legislation, and is a contributor to the ACLU, Anti-Defamation League, and Initiate Justice.<br/><br/>
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
