Uncuffed My Mixtape: Stomp!

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Jay Evans talks about Stomp!, by The Brothers Johnson.

For me, taking it to the top means freedom, and the necessity of this song is the chorus...Hopefully I am able to get back out there again, taking it to the top. Jay Evans

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

