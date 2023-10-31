Uncuffed My Mixtape: Dear Mama

We’ve got something new for Season 3 of Uncuffed. Every other week, in between podcast episodes, we’ll give you a taste of what our producers like to listen to –– we're calling it the Uncuffed My Mixtape. This week, Juan Moreno Haines talks about one of his favorite songs, Dear Mama, by Tupac Shakur, and what he’s reminded of when he listens to it.

The first time when I went to prison, when my mom was going through a lot of anxiety, I really wish I was honest with her. But I wasn't. I was still too self-centered. And then she wasn't there the second time. Juan Haines

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

