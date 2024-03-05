© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Ambitionz Az A Ridah

By Steve Brooks,
Uncuffed
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
KALW / Uncuffed

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Steve Brooks talks about "Ambitionz Az A Ridah," by Tupak Shakur.

The blood starts pumping, chest is full of air, your head is high, and you there and you're ready ... I thank that music for helping me have the confidence to survive on a level four.
Steve Brooks

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at  www.weareuncuffed.org 

Tags
Uncuffed Personal StoriesFrom The Producers Of UncuffedMy Mixtape
Steve Brooks
Steve Brooks is an award-winning journalist. He currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of San Quentin News, and has written for several publications including Sports Illustrated and The Nation. Steve's mission is to use his voice to increase public safety and advance social justice.
See stories by Steve Brooks
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
See stories by Uncuffed