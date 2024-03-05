Uncuffed My Mixtape: Ambitionz Az A Ridah

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. This week, Steve Brooks talks about "Ambitionz Az A Ridah," by Tupak Shakur.

The blood starts pumping, chest is full of air, your head is high, and you there and you're ready ... I thank that music for helping me have the confidence to survive on a level four. Steve Brooks

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org