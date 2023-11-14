Uncuffed My Mixtape: Love, Me

Every other week on this season of Uncuffed, we’re finding out what our producers like to listen to –– we're calling it the Uncuffed My Mixtape. This week, Anthony Caravalho talks about one of his favorite songs, "Love, Me" by Collin Hayes, and how it reminds him of his relationship with his wife.

If anyone listens to this song and does not shed a tear, they've never gone through the pains and joys of a full relationship. Anthony Caravalho

