Uncuffed

Uncuffed My Mixtape: Love, Me

By Anthony Caravalho ,
Uncuffed
Published November 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed

Every other week on this season of Uncuffed, we’re finding out what our producers like to listen to –– we're calling it the Uncuffed My Mixtape. This week, Anthony Caravalho talks about one of his favorite songs, "Love, Me" by Collin Hayes, and how it reminds him of his relationship with his wife.

If anyone listens to this song and does not shed a tear, they've never gone through the pains and joys of a full relationship.
Anthony Caravalho

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org 

Uncuffed Personal StoriesFrom The Producers Of UncuffedMy Mixtape
Anthony Caravalho
Uncuffed
