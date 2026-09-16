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Sights + Sounds

Cartoonists Stephan Pastis and Will Henry join forces for book series 'The Adventures of He-Man & Porter'

By Jeneé Darden
Published September 16, 2026 at 7:41 PM PDT
(L-R) Cartoonists Stephan Pastis and Will Henry
(L-R) Photo Courtesy by Stephan Pastis; Amelia Wilson
(L-R) Cartoonists Stephan Pastis and Will Henry

Don’t tell anyone but when host Jeneé Darden was a little girl in the '80s, she would grab her grandmother’s broom while no one was looking. Then, raise it in the air and yell, “For the honor of Grayskull!” Sometimes she knocked over things while imitating “He-Man," but he was one of her favorite childhood heroes.

New York Times bestselling author Stephan Pastis has joined forces with illustrator and award-winning cartoonist Will Henry, on the middle-grade book “Skeletor Ate My Homework (The Adventures of He-Man and Porter #1).” They spoke with Host Jeneé about creating a story for the Mattel character. Will is the creator of the comic strips “Ordinary Bill” and “Wallace the Brave.” Stephen pens the comic "Pearls Before Swine."

Both artists will be at Pegasus Books on Solano Ave in Berkeley this Saturday, September 19th.

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Spring 2021 Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights &amp; Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden