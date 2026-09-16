Cartoonists Stephan Pastis and Will Henry join forces for book series 'The Adventures of He-Man & Porter'

Don’t tell anyone but when host Jeneé Darden was a little girl in the '80s, she would grab her grandmother’s broom while no one was looking. Then, raise it in the air and yell, “For the honor of Grayskull!” Sometimes she knocked over things while imitating “He-Man," but he was one of her favorite childhood heroes.

New York Times bestselling author Stephan Pastis has joined forces with illustrator and award-winning cartoonist Will Henry, on the middle-grade book “Skeletor Ate My Homework (The Adventures of He-Man and Porter #1).” They spoke with Host Jeneé about creating a story for the Mattel character. Will is the creator of the comic strips “Ordinary Bill” and “Wallace the Brave.” Stephen pens the comic "Pearls Before Swine."

Both artists will be at Pegasus Books on Solano Ave in Berkeley this Saturday, September 19th.