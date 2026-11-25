On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen's challenge to Chuck Schumer to lead Senate Democrats. Senate Democrats will choose their leader in a secret-ballot vote on December 1. It's the first contested race for the post in decades.

Van Hollen says the midterm results were a call for change and Democrats need a leader with a history of fighting big-money special interests. Schumer, who has served in Congress for 45 years, says he has the votes and wants Democrats to get to work on lowering costs and ending corruption.

Guest:

David Sirota, founder and editor of The Lever

Resources:

The Lever: Chris Van Hollen Is Threatening The Democratic Machine

The Lever: Van Hollen Wants Schumer’s Job. Here’s Where They Split.

The Hill: Van Hollen says Democrats have a ‘generational opportunity’ in the Senate, but the party is ‘on probation’