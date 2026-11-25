On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, about the message voters sent to the Trump administration, the ongoing legal fight over Trump's authoritarian agenda, and what to watch for as Democrats take control of Congress.

Perryman recently told Heather Cox Richardson that in order to dismantle a democracy, an autocratic actor has to consolidate power and dismantle democratic institutions. The midterm election was all about whether Trump would consolidate power even further.

The people came out in huge numbers to say no. Perryman says this could be a watershed moment and a turning point, but that depends on what happens next. People need to stay active and engaged.

Guest:

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, and author of Ordinary People, Extraordinary Times: How to Reclaim Your Power, Fight for Freedom, and Reimagine Democracy

Resources:

The Hill: Legal group Democracy Forward battles Trump’s agenda

Bloomberg Law: Over Half of Project 2025 Now in Place, Heritage Foundation Says

Center for Progressive Reform: One Year of Project 2025: 53 Percent of Authoritarian Agenda's Domestic Policy Recommendations Completed or Underway

Axios: Trump enacted dozens of Project 2025 goals. Here's what's left

CNN: ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters, records show

PBS: Judge temporarily blocks Trump from moving ahead on D.C. public golf course redevelopment

NPR: A second judge blocks Trump's arch, saying it's unlikely to succeed in court