On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the recent ICE raids in Sonoma County. At least 15 people were arrested, according to the North Bay Rapid Response Network. A child was left in a car alone after ICE agent smashed a window to arrest the driver, according to reports.

On Sunday, politicians and activists gathered to decry the arrests and demand stronger action at all levels of government to improve protections for immigrants. They also called on politicians to defund ICE.

Guests:

Kyle Garcia Takata, reporter with The Press Democrat

Hannah Harn, reporter with The Press Democrat

Resources:

The Press Democrat: In united front, Sonoma County activists, leaders gather to decry ICE arrests

The Press Democrat: Sonoma County on edge as community rallies around immigrant families after ICE detentions

The Press Democrat: Sonoma County sheriff pledges ‘zero’ voluntary contact with ICE