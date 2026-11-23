On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss how El Niño and rising sea levels are causing flood risks for coastal communities across Northern California.

According to the National Weather Service, San Francisco residents could soon see tide levels never before documented in the city’s history. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that high tides in the days leading up to Thanksgiving are projected to reach nearly nine feet during peak times

King tides are forecast to trigger coastal flooding, made worse by an atmospheric river-fueled storm moving through the area. In response, several agencies have announced preemptive closures for roads and parks likely to flood.

Guest:

Dr. Patrick Barnard, research director of the Center for Coastal Climate Resilience at the University of California

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Roads, parks closed in Bay Area and beyond before new round of anticipated flooding

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area will flood again — but it won’t look like last week. Here’s a timeline of impacts

San Francisco Chronicle: The historic El Niño is bringing huge waves — and could reshape California beaches