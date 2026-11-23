On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’re discussing 'Coal's Human Cost,' an NPR/Frontline documentary that examines the devastating impact of coal mining on workers, families, and communities.

Underground coal miners in central Appalachia are suffering from black lung disease at the highest rates in nearly 50 years. How did this health crisis happen and who should be held accountable? What needs to be done to protect workers?

Guests:

Howard Berkes, correspondent of Coal’s Human Cost, award-winning investigative reporter for Public Health Watch, and former NPR investigations correspondent

Molly Born , director of Coal's Human Cost

Resources:

The Guardian: Trump boosted half of US coal plants with taxpayer dollars and ‘free passes to pollute’, report says

Yale 360: Under Trump, black lung disease is surging among Appalachia’s coal miners

CPR: King Coal’s Last Reign: How Corporate Greed Keeps Appalachia Underdeveloped