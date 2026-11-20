On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’re discussing a San Francisco Chronicle investigation exposing the deaths of dozens of people in ICE custody. According to ICE’s own investigations, 23 of the 29 people who died in custody had not received proper medical care.

The mortality reviews, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, documented repeated failures to provide emergency treatment. In at least eight cases, medical personnel failed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation correctly or at all.

Overall, at least 62 people have died in ICE custody since Trump returned to office in 2025, including three people in eight days in late October. The Chronicle’s findings, shared with lawmakers, spurred immediate calls for accountability from congressional Democrats, who won control of the House and Senate on Nov 3.

Guest:

Ko Lyn Cheang, award-winning reporter on the metro team for the San Francisco Chronicle

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Exclusive: ICE investigated how dozens of detainees died. The findings are ‘damning’

San Francisco Chronicle: ICE detention deaths: Lawmakers vow action after Chronicle investigation of medical failures

Time: Senator Unveils Bill to Force More Disclosure of Deaths in ICE Custody

The Guardian: ‘Weak and dizzy’: hunger striker in ICE detention tells of force-feeding ordeal – and what made him crack

CREW: Trump has made 29 private prison stock trades since taking office

AP: ICE reports record-high immigration arrests and deportations since Trump’s return to White House

The Guardian: ICE offers contractor operating deportation flights windfall and secrecy, data shows

