On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the 31st UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, and the influence of fossil fuel interests in the negotiations.

In September, the United Nations reported, for the first time, that the world is set to overshoot its target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels within the next few years.

More than 100 polluting corporations and trade associations, including from fossil fuel, big tech, and industrial agriculture, sent delegations to COP31 to block actions to phasing out coal, gas, and oil, according to the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition.

Guest:

Bob Berwyn, climate science and international climate policy reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Tensions Flare Over Fossil Fuels at UN Climate Talks

Inside Climate News: Former Climate Diplomats Blame Three Nations for Research Funding Stalemate

The Guardian: More than 100 companies and groups linked to fossil fuels represented at Cop31, study says

