On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing whether Democrats will deliver for the working class.

In the 2026 Senate races, working-class voters moved toward Democratic and independent candidates in nearly every race and in eight states, their majority support flipped from backing Trump in 2024 to Democratic Senate candidates in 2026, according to the Center for American Progress.

Black turnout surged, especially across the Deep South, and helped Democrats make history in Mississippi, Georgia and Wisconsin. In Texas, Latino voters swung sharply back toward Democrats, erasing much of what Republicans had gained two years ago.

Will Democrats deliver? What can they do in the next two years under Trump and what will it take for the party to turn this win into a lasting coalition?

Guests:

Clarissa Martínez De Castro, vice president of the Latino Vote Initiative at UnidosUS

Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies

Resources:

The New Republic: Developing! The Democrats Are (Almost) the Working-Class Party Again

Jacobin: Working-Class Democratic Candidates Won Big in the Midterms

Jacobin: The Democratic Coalition Still Has a Class Problem

NPR: The economy propelled Democrats to victory. What can they actually do about it?

Time: Senator Elizabeth Warren: Why Democrats Won the Midterms

The Contrarian: Labor Day 2026