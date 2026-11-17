On this edition of Your Call, we host a debate about Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a massive permitting overhaul. Last night, 21 Senate Democrats and 49 Republicans voted to stop debate on the bill and move to a full floor vote later this week.

The bill’s authors say it would lower energy costs, create jobs and speed up construction of the interstate power lines needed to carry wind and solar power. Democrats are split on BAAJA, which is backed by oil and tech industry groups, the White House, and the editorial boards of the New York Times and Washington Post.

Environmental, tribal and civil rights groups, including the Sierra Club, the Native American Rights Fund and the NAACP, warn that it would weaken the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and other bedrock environmental laws.

What do you want to know about BAAJA?

Guests:

Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice

Daniel Palken, director of infrastructure for energy and permitting at Arnold Ventures

Resources:

Bipartisan Policy Center: Explaining the Senate Permitting Bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act

Earthjustice: The Impacts of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026

The New Republic: The Democrats’ First Move After Their Big Win? A Giveaway to Big Oil.

The New York Times: Democrats, Take the Deal

The Washington Post: A major step toward historic permitting reform