The pivotal Senate and House races to watch on Election Day

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our midterm coverage with a look at the key Senate and House races that will decide control of Congress. Republicans hold one of the narrowest House majorities in history. Democrats three seats to take the House and four to take the Senate.

Ohio and Michigan are close once again, but so are races in states where Democrats have struggled for decades, including Texas, Mississippi, Alaska, and Kansas, which hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1932. Ad spending is on track to top $11 billion, a midterm record, and Republicans are outspending Democrats in nearly every Senate toss-up. Meanwhile, progressive candidates running on economic populism are testing whether their message can win in red states and swing districts.

What is the Democratic agenda for the next two years under Trump if they win control of Congress?

Guests:

Dave Levinthal , senior editor at The Washington Sun

David Sirota , founder and editor of The Lever

Resources:

The Lever: Corporate Dems Lost Red States. Can Populists Win Them Back?

The Guardian: From Iran to AI: the six key voter issues shaping the US midterm elections

The New York Times: The 11 Midterm Races That Could Shape the Progressive Movement’s Future

The New York Times: Who’s winning the race for Congress?

The New York Times: A Tight Senate Race in Mississippi? Trump and Others Seem to Think So.

The Washington Sun: The Midterms Are Almost Over. Democrats’ 2028 Jockeying Has Begun.

CalMatters: Will Democrats’ Midterm Wave Reach California’s Central Valley? Bernie Sanders Rallies the Vote

The Guardian: In ruby-red Kansas, Trump contemplates the possibility of a Democratic win in the state

NPR: Can Black voting power and Trump fatigue break Mississippi’s red wall?