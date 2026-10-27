Inside the new donor class shaping San Francisco politics

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how money is shaping San Francisco politics.

Across local races, 11 donors have given at least $500,000 each, including AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI, Michael Moritz, the journalist-turned-venture-capitalist who bankrolls the San Francisco Standard, investor and Hyatt heir John Pritzker, and crypto executive Chris Larsen.

The biggest money is backing Mayor Daniel Lurie’s three amendments to the city charter: Props D, E and F. Mission Local reports that Lurie has raised roughly $13 million from wealthy friends and allies for his charter campaign.

In the race to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first open contest for the seat since 1987, State Senator Scott Wiener has out-raised Supervisor Connie Chan in every filing period. PACs have spent more than $6 million on the race, most of it backing Wiener.

Why are the ultra-wealthy so invested in San Francisco politics? Why are they backing the mayor’s charter amendments? And what do they hope to gain?

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48 Hills and former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian

Kelly Waldron, data reporter at Mission Local

Resources:

Mission Local: BigMoneySF: How Mayor Lurie’s efforts to reshape City Hall brought in a new donor class

Mission Local: Who’s bankrolling San Francisco’s coming election? These 16 donors.

Mission Local: Follow the money: 5 takeaways from latest S.F. campaign finance filings

Mission Local: Mayor Lurie’s charter measures raise stunning $11M, more than all others combined

Mission Local: Cryptocurrency billionaire Chris Larsen drops $500K on District 10 supervisor race

48 Hills: AI-backed PAC puts up $3 million to elect Wiener to Congress

48 Hills: Let’s just say it: The SF Democratic Party has become a total embarrassment

San Francisco Chronicle: Billionaires are pouring millions into San Francisco politics. Here’s where it’s going