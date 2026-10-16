On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, award-winning journalist Akbar Shahid Ahmed joins us to discuss his new book, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza.

The book examines how President Biden and his advisors continued to back Israel’s devastating war on Gaza despite the mounting death toll and widespread destruction.

He writes, "Biden was a self-described Zionist who believed the United States should support Tel Aviv for moral reasons and as a geopolitical asset and who was deeply averse to wielding American leverage over the country. Between Biden’s strong views and little appetite among his staff to question his judgment, the administration initiated a policy of support for Israel that was more far-reaching and more deadly than any in American history."

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 80,000 Palestinians and wounded at least 171,000. Thousands remain buried beneath the rubble.

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, award-winning journalist, diplomatic correspondent at The Washington Sun, and author of Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza

Resources:

The Washington Sun: Israel May Have Been Warned About Oct. 7. Biden Officials Say the U.S. Wasn’t.

Aljazeera: Three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza: In numbers

The Guardian: ‘Neither war nor peace’: Palestinians in Gaza on existing amid disease, despair and ruins

