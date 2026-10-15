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Your Call

"Another World Is Possible: Lessons for America from Around the Globe"

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 15, 2026 at 8:04 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, journalist Natasha Hakimi Zapata discusses her book, Another World Is Possible: Lessons for America from Around the Globe.

Hakimi Zapata traveled the world looking for solutions to ongoing problems facing the US. She writes about the United Kingdom's universal healthcare system, Norway's family-friendly policies, Singapore's affordable public housing program, Finland's universal public school system, Portugal's drug policy program, Estonia's digital transformation, Uruguay's renewable energy transition, Costa Rica's biodiversity law, and New Zealand's universal pension program. She says these countries prove it's possible to create a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

Guest:

Natasha Hakimi Zapata, award-winning journalist, translator, university lecturer in Europe, former foreign editor of Truthdig, and author of Another World Is Possible: Lessons for America from Around the Globe

Resources:

The Nation: Going for Green: Uruguay’s Renewable Energy Revolution

Jacobin: America’s Problems Are Solvable. Look Beyond Our Borders

Jacobin: To Rebuild Post-Fire, Los Angeles Should Look to Singapore

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar