ICE’s summer surge, record-high arrests and family separations

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what's being called ICE's quiet summer surge. According to reports, 49,000 people were arrested in July followed by 51,000 in August -- a record high.

The New York Times notes that this surge was "captured mostly by grainy security camera footage, through cracked blinds and from behind closed doors," but unlike earlier high-profile raids that drew thousands of protesters into the streets, these arrests were carried out across hospitals, airports, courthouses, and in nearly every corner of daily life.

Will this surge of arrests continue?

Guests:

Alexandra Villarreal, immigration policy analyst and freelance journalist

Isabela Dias, reporter at Mother Jones covering politics and immigration

Resources:

The Guardian: 'From mass raids to quiet crackdown: a timeline of Trump’s strategic ICE pivot'

The Guardian: 'Trump officials sending undocumented children to Texas sparks fears of mass deportation'

The Guardian: 'Trump ally Stephen Miller leads sweeping push to accelerate removal of migrant children'

Mother Jones: “You Kidnapped My Son”

Mother Jones: 'The Quiet War on Immigrants, Round Two'

The New York Times: 'A Quiet ICE Surge That Unfolded ‘Everywhere All at Once’ This Summer'