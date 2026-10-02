The power and impact of local independent media in the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, a panel of San Francisco-based journalists will discuss media coverage of pressing issues like housing, the tech sector, AI, inequality, and poverty.

What stories are getting attention? What’s being overlooked? How are these issues being covered by the national media?

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor of Mission Local

Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of Mother Jones and the Center for Investigative Reporting

Michael Stoll, senior editor and co-founder of the San Francisco Public Press

Resources:

Mother Jones: Punching Above Our Weight

Mission Local: An ugly day for San Francisco — and not just for Manny Yekutiel

The San Francisco Public Press: Curbside EV Charging Remains Scarce in San Francisco. Other Cities Have Found Solutions.

Mission Local: San Francisco’s wealthiest have unprecedented control of city politics

