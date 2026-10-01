'We Are Jane Doe' exposes abuse at Central California Women’s Facility

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss KQED / Snap Studios’ new three-part series, 'We Are Jane Doe.'

The series opens with the line, "I'm Jane Doe number one."

The story of Jane Doe number one is the never-before-heard story of Aliksandria Prout, a woman sent to prison for a non-violent offense in 2023. Just three days after arriving, Prout caught the eye of Gregory Rodriguez, a correctional officer who used his position and his badge to abuse her.

'We Are Jane Doe' traces Prout’s and 12 other women's dramatic fight for justice, and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at Central California Women’s Facility, one of the largest women’s prisons on earth.

What will it take for incarcerated women to find justice? What will it take to stop violence against people behind bars?

Guests:

Madi Bolaños, journalist, host of KQED / Snap Studios’ new show, 'We Are Jane Doe'

Aliksandria Prout, subject of 'We Are Jane Doe'

Resources:

KQED / Snap Judgement: We Are Jane Doe

KQED: Warden of California’s Largest Women’s Prison Reassigned Amid Scrutiny Over Sexual Abuse

KQED: US DOJ Finds ‘Unbroken Pattern’ of Sexual Abuse by California Prison Staff

The Guardian: Ex-guard at California women’s prison sentenced to 224 years for sexual abuse

