Flyaway's latest piece about women in prison debuts at SF libraries

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Flyaway Production’s upcoming show, Freedom Comes When One Walks Through It.

Freedom Comes When One Walks Through It is a dance-based public art project connecting public libraries—designed to freely nourish people and inspire belonging—with the institution of prison—designed for punishment, ostracization, and cruel indifference. It juxtaposes the best and worst of these two American institutions and honors how the soul gets free.

Freedom Comes When One Walks Through It will have six performances at three branch libraries in San Francisco. They will perform at the Visitacion Valley Branch Library on Saturday, October 3 at 1pm and 3:15pm; the San Francisco Main Library at the Fulton Street Plaza on Saturday October 10 at 1pm and 3:15pm; and the Ortega Branch Library on Saturday October 17 at 1pm and 3:15pm. At 2pm on each date, Flyaway, along with Empowerment Avenue Staff, will host a justice circle where audiences are invited to use creative writing to advance freedom in their own lives.

Guests:

Jo Kreiter, artistic director of Flyaway Productions

De'jon Joy, director of creative liberation for Empowerment Avenue

Resources:

Flyaway Productions: Freedom Comes When One Walks Through It

48Hills: Flyaway’s latest asks, ‘What if incarcerated voices could animate a library?’

