'CloseAI: No Killer Robots for ICE, War and Fascism' rally in SF

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing OpenAI's Dev Day event in San Francisco where protesters are gathering for a CloseAI: No killer robots for ICE, war and fascism rally.

Activists are demanding that Sam Altman and OpenAI stop contracting with the military and ICE, along with urging them to sign the Democracy Pledge to protect the midterms.

What demands do you have for AI companies? What concerns you the most?

Guests:

Michaël Trazzi, founder and CEO of The Inside View, a media company producing documentaries about AI safety, organizer with Stop The AI Race, and former AI safety researcher

Mark Dudley, organizer with the Tech Workers Coalition

Jane Martin, organizer with Bay Resistance

Molly Goldberg, organizer with the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition

Mohamed Shaikh, organizing director at the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)

Kit P., organizer with the Sunrise Movement

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘We should be worried’: report sheds light on ICE’s booming arsenal of hi-tech surveillance tools

Reuters: Anthropic warns AI may pose 'existential risks to humanity' in IPO filing

The New York Times: OpenAI Says It Will Not Release Newest A.I. Model Over Safety Concerns

San Francisco Chronicle: An S.F. nonprofit welcomed the AI boom. Then came a 156% rent hike