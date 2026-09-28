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Your Call

EPA repeals rule for coal, gas power plants and methane emission

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published September 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call One Planet Series, we discuss the EPA’s plans to loosen environmental protections for old and leaky oil and gas wells that release vast amounts of methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas.

We’ll also look at the EPA’s plans to repeal a rule limiting carbon emissions from coal and natural gas fired power plants.

Guests:

Alex Cuadros, climate reporter for Propublica and author of When We Sold God’s Eye

Jake Bittle, staff writer at Grist and author of The Great Displacement Climate Change and the Next American Migration

Resources:

ProPublica: EPA to Loosen Methane Rules, Boosting Pollution From Oil and Gas Wells

ProPublica: Trump Plans to Protect Methane-Leaking Stripper Wells. This Billionaire Donor Will Benefit.

Grist: Trump topples the last pillar of Biden’s climate agenda

Grist: With the midterms looming, Trump has no real way out of his gas price problem

The Guardian: US ends limits on coal and gas plant emissions, removing key tool to fight climate crisis

The Guardian: The truth behind Donald Trump’s ‘biggest oil deal in world history’

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar