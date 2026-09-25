The human cost of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

On this edition of Your Call Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Afghanistan, five years after the Taliban returned to power.

Under Taliban rule, women have been pushed out of public life, the healthcare and education system are on the brink of collapse, and nearly half of the population needs humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

What is daily life like for Afghans living under the Taliban’s repressive rule?

Guests:

Fatima Faizi, journalist based in New York, former reporter for The New York Times in Afghanistan

Khadija Haidary, managing editor at Zan Times, a women-led investigative newsroom that documents and exposes human rights violations in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Resources:

NPR: The Taliban has taken a terrible toll on the education of girls — and boys as well

The Guardian: The Taliban’s war on education: ‘Nobody talks about what is happening to the boys’

Zan Times: ‘Her face was beaten in’: how Taliban rule ushered in a new era of women being killed

UNDP: Record population returns, drought and aid cuts push Afghanistan further into crisis, new UNDP report

