Immigrants caught in the fight over lucrative ICE contracts

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss Trump’s mass-deportation industry and how companies are fighting over lucrative ICE contracts.According to Mother Jones, Salus, CSI, and GEO are fighting over portions of the $152 billion Trump-era mass-deportation industry. In this growing market, people facing deportation—whether they are detained in squalid camps, forcibly flown out of the country, or agree to leave under the threat of detention—are seen as commodities.

Guests:

Dan Friedman, senior reporter at Mother Jones

Nick Schwellenbach, senior investigator at POGOInvestigates, the reporting arm of the Project On Government Oversight

Resources:

Mother Jones: As For-Profit Companies Battle Over ICE Contracts, Immigrants Are Caught in the Middle

CalMatters:ICE gives detention centers high marks for health under Trump even as deaths climb, report finds

NOTUS: ICE Plans to Expand Deportation Fleet With 10 New Airplanes

NBC: Some DHS contractors told White House officials they were asked to pay Corey Lewandowski

