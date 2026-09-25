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Your Call

Immigrants caught in the fight over lucrative ICE contracts

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT
Protesters chant while holding various signs at a rally against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Francisco.
Pax Ahimsa Gethen
/
Wikimedia Commons
Protesters chant while holding various signs at a rally against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Francisco.

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss Trump’s mass-deportation industry and how companies are fighting over lucrative ICE contracts.According to Mother Jones, Salus, CSI, and GEO are fighting over portions of the $152 billion Trump-era mass-deportation industry. In this growing market, people facing deportation—whether they are detained in squalid camps, forcibly flown out of the country, or agree to leave under the threat of detention—are seen as commodities.

Guests:

Dan Friedman, senior reporter at Mother Jones

Nick Schwellenbach, senior investigator at POGOInvestigates, the reporting arm of the Project On Government Oversight

Resources:

Mother Jones: As For-Profit Companies Battle Over ICE Contracts, Immigrants Are Caught in the Middle

CalMatters:ICE gives detention centers high marks for health under Trump even as deaths climb, report finds

NOTUS: ICE Plans to Expand Deportation Fleet With 10 New Airplanes

NBC: Some DHS contractors told White House officials they were asked to pay Corey Lewandowski

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan