The Texas ‘ghost’ tribe that got millions in climate funding

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, award-winning journalist Tristan Ahtone discusses his recent investigation exposing how the climate movement can validate unverified claims of Indigenous identity — with consequences for Indigenous peoples and climate action.

Ahtone writes about an unofficial "shadow" recognition system, one in which environmental nonprofits, journalists, and international human rights bodies support unrecognized, and unverified, individuals and groups in the fight against climate change. In this case, the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe’s rise in Texas shows how the climate movement can validate unverified claims of Indigenous identity — with consequences for Indigenous peoples and climate action.

Guest:

Tristan Ahtone, member of the Kiowa Tribe, award-winning journalist, and editor-at-large at Grist

Resources:

Grist: The climate movement gave this Texas tribe millions and a global platform. No one checked its story.

Grist: 5 takeaways from our investigation into the ‘ghost’ tribe that got millions in climate funding

