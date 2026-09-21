© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW's broadcast is pre-recorded until Tuesday, September 22nd, as we transition our operations to The People's Studio. Until then, some of our regular programming will be disrupted.
Your Call

The Texas ‘ghost’ tribe that got millions in climate funding

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published September 21, 2026 at 8:49 AM PDT
Grist
Grist

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, award-winning journalist Tristan Ahtone discusses his recent investigation exposing how the climate movement can validate unverified claims of Indigenous identity — with consequences for Indigenous peoples and climate action.

Ahtone writes about an unofficial "shadow" recognition system, one in which environmental nonprofits, journalists, and international human rights bodies support unrecognized, and unverified, individuals and groups in the fight against climate change. In this case, the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe’s rise in Texas shows how the climate movement can validate unverified claims of Indigenous identity — with consequences for Indigenous peoples and climate action.

Guest:

Tristan Ahtone, member of the Kiowa Tribe, award-winning journalist, and editor-at-large at Grist

Resources:

Grist: The climate movement gave this Texas tribe millions and a global platform. No one checked its story.

Grist: 5 takeaways from our investigation into the ‘ghost’ tribe that got millions in climate funding

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar