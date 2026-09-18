Why California lawmakers have failed to regulate Flock cameras

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a new report from CalMatters examining California lawmakers’ failure to regulate license-plate cameras.

According to CalMatters, amid a growing nationwide backlash against license-plate cameras, California, for the fifth year running, has failed to enact regulations on the technology.

A bill in the Legislature would have strengthened privacy protections on how license plate data is collected and shared. It also would have guarded against misuse of automated license plate readers by law enforcement officers.

But after clearing the state senate the bill was stopped in the Assembly by majority leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry on Monday, the final day the Legislature meets this year, before it could be introduced for a floor vote. It was one of a handful of bills that enjoyed strong support from lawmakers and looked poised to pass but died under mysterious circumstances.

Guest:

Khari Johnson, technology reporter at CalMatters

Resources:

CalMatters: California kills bill regulating Flock cameras even as public rage grows

