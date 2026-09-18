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Your Call

Why California lawmakers have failed to regulate Flock cameras

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published September 18, 2026 at 9:57 AM PDT
Flock Safety
Flock Safety

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a new report from CalMatters examining California lawmakers’ failure to regulate license-plate cameras.

According to CalMatters, amid a growing nationwide backlash against license-plate cameras, California, for the fifth year running, has failed to enact regulations on the technology.

A bill in the Legislature would have strengthened privacy protections on how license plate data is collected and shared. It also would have guarded against misuse of automated license plate readers by law enforcement officers.

But after clearing the state senate the bill was stopped in the Assembly by majority leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry on Monday, the final day the Legislature meets this year, before it could be introduced for a floor vote. It was one of a handful of bills that enjoyed strong support from lawmakers and looked poised to pass but died under mysterious circumstances.

Guest:

Khari Johnson, technology reporter at CalMatters

Resources:

CalMatters: California kills bill regulating Flock cameras even as public rage grows

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan