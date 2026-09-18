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Your Call

ProPublica investigation reveals the rise in ectopic pregnancy deaths

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published September 18, 2026 at 9:30 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation exposing the alarming rise in deaths from ectopic pregnancies. A ProPublica analysis of CDC records found that ectopic pregnancy deaths have nearly doubled, with the steepest increases happening in Republican controlled states with strict abortion bans.

According to ProPublica, with prompt and appropriate medical care, maternal health experts say, women should never die from an ectopic pregnancy. ProPublica’s analysis found a stark and baffling increase: Almost 200 women with the condition died from 2020 to 2025, compared with about 100 in the previous six years.

Guests:

Cassandra Jaramillo, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist at ProPublica

Agnel Philip, data reporter at ProPublica

Resources:

The Guardian: Family of pregnant woman who died sues Ken Paxton for wrongful death

ProPublica: “Ticking Time Bomb”: A Pregnant Mother Kept Getting Sicker. She Died After She Couldn’t Get an Abortion in Texas.

ProPublica: Ectopic Pregnancy Deaths Have Nearly Doubled. It’s Worse in States With Abortion Bans.

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar