ProPublica investigation reveals the rise in ectopic pregnancy deaths

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation exposing the alarming rise in deaths from ectopic pregnancies. A ProPublica analysis of CDC records found that ectopic pregnancy deaths have nearly doubled, with the steepest increases happening in Republican controlled states with strict abortion bans.

According to ProPublica, with prompt and appropriate medical care, maternal health experts say, women should never die from an ectopic pregnancy. ProPublica’s analysis found a stark and baffling increase: Almost 200 women with the condition died from 2020 to 2025, compared with about 100 in the previous six years.

Guests:

Cassandra Jaramillo, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist at ProPublica

Agnel Philip, data reporter at ProPublica

Resources:

The Guardian: Family of pregnant woman who died sues Ken Paxton for wrongful death

ProPublica: “Ticking Time Bomb”: A Pregnant Mother Kept Getting Sicker. She Died After She Couldn’t Get an Abortion in Texas.

ProPublica: Ectopic Pregnancy Deaths Have Nearly Doubled. It’s Worse in States With Abortion Bans.