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Nepal glacier disaster intensifies calls for climate justice

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published September 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
© UNICEF/Laxmi Prasad Ngakhusi Mud covers Nuwakot district in Nepal

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the catastrophic floods that hit the Nepal-Tibet border, killing more than 1,200 people, with thousands still missing.

In a recent New York Times opinion piece, Jonathan Mingle writes: "This is a sign of a new, disorienting danger in cold mountain zones: the rapid destabilization of glaciers and permafrost that can remake entire landscapes in the blink of an eye. The processes leading to these cascading failures are complex, but the hidden hand behind them is human-caused climate change. Our fossil fuel burning is pulling down the world’s highest peaks."

Guest:

Jonathan Mingle, journalist and author of Fire and Ice: Soot, Solidarity and Survival on the Roof of the World and Gaslight: The Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the Fight for America’s Energy Future

Resources:

The New York Times: Mountains Are Coming Undone

The Guardian: Climate crisis could be destabilising mountain areas like Nepal, experts warn

The Guardian: Nepal’s glacial collapse foreshadowed a future of climate disaster

Inside Climate News: Climate ‘Overshoot’ Is Coming—Are We Ready?

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar