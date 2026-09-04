Big tech spends big to fight California data center regulations

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a CalMatters investigation exposing how companies like Amazon and AI firms like Anthropic have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into efforts to influence California lawmakers and prevent stricter regulations on data centers.

On Monday, California lawmakers passed several data center bills, which would make date center developers disclose how much water they use and would bar local governments from approving new or expanded data centers unless the developer covers the full cost of any new water pipes, treatment or storage for the facility, according to CalMatters. Governor Gavin Newsom has until the end of the month to sign or veto the bills.

Hundreds of cities have considered or passed project bans this year, including in Monterey Park, where voters passed a ballot measure to permanently ban data centers, and Bay Area cities like Pittsburg, which backtracked on approvals following public outcry.

Guest:

Katherine Ortiz, reporter for CalMatters covering the ways the tech industry influences the lives of everyday people

Resources:

CalMatters: The data center backlash is here — and Big Tech is spending big to combat it

CalMatters: Newsom vetoed a data center water bill last year. Will he sign it this time?

Politico: California lawmakers take their big swing on data centers

