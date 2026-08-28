How Trump is trying to take over the midterms

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we discuss a ProPublica investigation called Inside Trump’s Failed Hunt for Noncitizen Voters.

We'll learn about Homeland Security Investigations, a massive federal law enforcement agency, which deployed its tech platform to find noncitizens on voter rolls, despite warnings from agency insiders that it would lead to an "ungodly" number of false positives.

ProPublica found that despite intense White House pressure, the effort has produced only a few dozen noncitizen voter prosecutions nationwide — and even fewer convictions.

How can citizens ensure they are on the rolls and their votes are counted in the midterms?

Guests:

Jen Fifield, reporter covering election related issues, voting rights, and threats to democracy at ProPublica

Peter Elkind, award-winning investigative journalist covering politics and government at ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: Inside Trump’s Failed Hunt for Noncitizen Voters

ProPublica: Inside Trump’s Effort to “Take Over” the Midterm Elections