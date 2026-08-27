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Your Call

‘American Doctor’ follows three doctors fighting to save lives in Gaza

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss ‘American Doctor,’ a new documentary that follows three doctors – Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, and Dr. Mark Perlmutter – united by a single oath to save lives in Gaza.

Upon arriving, they found themselves caught between medicine and politics and take major risks to expose the truth. After volunteering in hospitals, they return home determined to fight for the patients and colleagues they left behind.

American Doctor’ is currently playing at theatres in the Bay Area, including the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, the Alamo in Mountain View, and The New Parkway Theater in Oakland.

Guests:

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, board-certified emergency medicine physician, global health expert, and board member of the Palestinian American Medical Association

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, general, trauma, and critical care surgeon

Poh Si Teng, journalist, producer of the Oscar-nominated ‘St. Louis Superman,’ Emmy Award–winning executive producer of ‘Patrice: The Movie,’ director of ‘American Doctor

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Can we accept what we have done or not done?’: harrowing film follows doctors in Gaza

Al Jazeera: The right to health in Gaza is now a privilege

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger