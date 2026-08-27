‘American Doctor’ follows three doctors fighting to save lives in Gaza

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss ‘American Doctor,’ a new documentary that follows three doctors – Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, and Dr. Mark Perlmutter – united by a single oath to save lives in Gaza.

Upon arriving, they found themselves caught between medicine and politics and take major risks to expose the truth. After volunteering in hospitals, they return home determined to fight for the patients and colleagues they left behind.

‘American Doctor’ is currently playing at theatres in the Bay Area, including the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, the Alamo in Mountain View, and The New Parkway Theater in Oakland.

Guests:

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, board-certified emergency medicine physician, global health expert, and board member of the Palestinian American Medical Association

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, general, trauma, and critical care surgeon

Poh Si Teng, journalist, producer of the Oscar-nominated ‘St. Louis Superman,’ Emmy Award–winning executive producer of ‘Patrice: The Movie,’ director of ‘American Doctor’

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Can we accept what we have done or not done?’: harrowing film follows doctors in Gaza

Al Jazeera: The right to health in Gaza is now a privilege