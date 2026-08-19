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Your Call

SF Mayor terminates contract with Hospitality House’s Sixth St Center

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published August 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's decision to cancel the city's contract with Hospitality House’s Sixth Street Self-Help Center on December 31. This comes as Lurie's administration attempts to "revitalize" the neighborhood.

This closure is unrelated to the $250,000 funding cut Hospitality House is also facing from the city over the next two fiscal years, further challenging their ability to provide essential services to vulnerable populations in San Francisco.

Today, residents, advocates, and community leaders will gather outside the center at 169 Sixth Street from 11AM-1PM for the Save Our Sixth Street Center (SOS) Rally to make their opposition to the closure known and call on Mayor Daniel Lurie and the city of San Francisco to reconsider this decision.

Guest:

Joe Wilson, executive director of Hospitality House

Resources:

Hospitality House: SUPPORT Hospitality House’s Sixth Street Self-Help Center

Mission Local: S.F. wants to ‘revitalize’ SoMA’s 6th St. corridor. It’s starting by closing a drop-in center.

The Frisc: Tough Love vs. Drop-In: A SoMa Center Must Close As SF’s Sober Version Opens Nearby

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger