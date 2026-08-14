The devastating human toll of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza

On this edition of Your Call Media Roundtable, we discuss Israel’s ongoing military assault on Gaza. The official death toll since October 2023 has now topped 73,300 with over 174,200 injured. Thousands more are missing and trapped under the rubble.

According to Drop Site, since the so-called ceasefire agreement went into effect nearly 10 months ago, Israel has violated the terms of the deal on a daily basis. Over 1,250 Palestinians have been killed, including over 300 children, in routine airstrikes, shelling, and shooting. Israel has not allowed in the agreed upon levels of humanitarian aid and life essentials, blocked the entry of reconstructions equipment and shelters, refused to fully open the Rafah border crossing, and has gradually pushed in its ground troops further westward from what was supposed to be an initial line of withdrawal of 53 percent of Gaza to now controlling nearly 70 percent of the enclave.

The pace of killing has been gradually increasing. Gaza’s Health Ministry recently noted that 152 people were killed during the month of July, including 21 children, marking the highest monthly death toll recorded since the beginning of 2026 in what has been a steady escalation over the past few months.

Guest:

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, award-winning journalist and editor for the Middle East and North Africa at Drop Site

Resources:

Drop Site: As the Board of Peace Cosplays Diplomacy, Israel Once Again Ramps Up Killing in Gaza

Los Angeles Times: ‘The Yellow Line is a quiet thief’: How Israel’s moving border is erasing Gazans’ lives

+972: Everyone is planning Gaza’s future. But the governance crisis is now

The Living Record: Gaza’s journalists remember their martyred colleagues

Al Jazeera: Remembering Anas, Mohammed and Gaza’s other slain journalists