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Your Call

Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Renee King-Sonnen discusses her new memoir, Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher. She traces her journey from the wife of a Texas cattle rancher to a vegan activist fighting to save those cows from slaughter. She argues that we must reimagine the way we eat and the food systems we uphold.

Renee King-Sonnen writes: "My transition to veganism wasn’t a dietary choice; it was a spiritual awakening, a rebirth, and recovery. It was the gift of desperation that broke me and brought me to my knees. I could not imagine the cows going to slaughter after I went vegan. I would have died for them. I would have stood between the red trailer and the cows to keep them from going to slaughter. My fierce determination to save their lives saved me. I came to the conclusion that there will be no peace on earth without peace in our bellies."

King-Sonnen also runs a program to inspire ranchers to consider alternatives to animal farming. What will it take to reform the animal agriculture industry in the US?

Guests:

Renee King-Sonnen, founder and executive director of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, internationally-recognized animal rights activist, and author of the new book Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher

Resources:

PBS: Rowdy Girl: The Story of a Texas Cattle Rancher Who Went Vegan

Vogue: How Rowdy Girl Sanctuary Is Challenging the Texas Cattle Industry One Ranch at a Time

NBC News: Americans are eating up the meat industry’s health claims

Stanford: Meat’s Environmental Impact

FarmAid: Tracking the Farm Economy in Crisis

USA Today: Half of farmers are over retirement age. Is our food system at risk?

PBS: Screwworm fly detected in Texas decades after cattle threat was largely eradicated in U.S.

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger