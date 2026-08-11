The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Project 562’s Matika Wilbur

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective series, photographer Matika Wilbur discusses her book, Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America.

Matika Wilbur spent over a decade photographing all 562 – now 574 – federally recognized tribes in the US. By sharing the stories of contemporary Native Americans, she hopes to remedy the absence of Native representation in mass media and share the beauty of Native culture.

Guest:

Matika Wilbur (Tulalip, Swinomish) photographer, educator, visual storyteller, author of the book Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America, host of the podcast All My Relations

