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Your Call

The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Project 562’s Matika Wilbur

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective series, photographer Matika Wilbur discusses her book, Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America.

Matika Wilbur spent over a decade photographing all 562 – now 574 – federally recognized tribes in the US. By sharing the stories of contemporary Native Americans, she hopes to remedy the absence of Native representation in mass media and share the beauty of Native culture.

Guest:

Matika Wilbur (Tulalip, Swinomish) photographer, educator, visual storyteller, author of the book Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America, host of the podcast All My Relations

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Your Call The US at 250: A Native Perspective
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger