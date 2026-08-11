The US at 250: A Native Perspective on the Land Back movement

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective Series, we’ll discuss the Land Back movement, an Indigenous-led global framework dedicated to reclaiming political, economic, and cultural control of ancestral lands.

New research from the University of Kansas has found that the movement has grown rapidly across the country. California and Washington are the two states that have seen the most returns, but the Upper Midwest, Central Plains, New England and Mid-Atlantic have all also seen numerous documented returns.

California has returned over 100,000 acres of land to Native tribes and announced plans to return at least 7.5 million more acres.

A 2019 ScienceDirect study showed that Native-managed lands foster as much or more biodiversity than protected areas, which could be key in mitigating the negative impact of extractive agriculture.

Guests:

Angela Mooney D’Arcy (Acjachemen, Juaneno), executive director and founder of the Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples, and board member of the Acjachemen Tongva Land Conservancy

Corrina Gould (Ohlone), tribal spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan, and co-director of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust

Resources:

High Country News: LandBack advances across the West

Los Angeles Times: California pledges to open 7% of its land and waters to Indigenous tribes – a step toward healing a 175-year-old broken promise

The Guardian: Washoe Tribe buys 10,000 acres in one of California’s largest ever land returns

Native News Online: 47,097 Acres Returned to Yurok Tribe

Tribal Business News: Tule River Indian Tribe regains 17,000 acres in California land return

Tribal Business News: California advances 136-acre transfer of Blues Bean to tribal stewardship

Vox: Tribal lands were stolen. What happens when those ancestral territories are returned?

Grist: The world’s healthiest forests are on Indigenous land. Here’s why.

