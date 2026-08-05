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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Trump made over $2.2 billion in 2025

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published August 5, 2026 at 8:01 AM PDT
Center for American Progress, Trump's Take

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook series, we discuss how Trump and his family are profiting off of the presidency. In his first year back in office, Trump made more than $2.2 billion, which is nearly triple what he reported earning during the first year of his first term.

This comes as 49 percent of US families report that they can’t afford basic necessities, according to the Urban Institute.

Guests:

Russ Buettner, investigative reporter for The New York Times, and co-author of Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered his Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success

Tom Bergin, investigative journalist for Reuters, and author of two books: Spills & Spin: The Inside Story of BP and Free Lunch Thinking: 8 Economic Myths and Why Politicians Fall for Them

Resources:

Center for American Progress: Trump’s Take

The New York Times: How Trump Is Getting Richer in Office

Reuters: Under the Trump crypto playbook, the family always wins. Investors don’t

The New Yorker: The Unprecedented Profiteering Revealed By Donald Trump’s Financial Disclosure

The Intercept: Trump’s Truth Social API Is a Blatantly Corrupt Favor to Wall Street

The New York Times: Trump Is Pushing Nuclear Energy. His Family and Supporters Could Benefit.  

The New York Times: Donald Trump Jr.’s Investment Firm Posts Staggering Returns of 200%

The New York Times: Inside the Deal to Drop Trump’s $10 Billion Suit Against the I.R.S.

The Guardian: ‘Completely hollow’: critics denounce Blanche deal to halt Trump slush fund

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger