Progressives score key victories in primaries across the US

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the results of last night’s primary elections across the country.

In the most anticipated Democratic primary of the night, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive in favor of universal healthcare and a forceful critic of US military aid to Israel, defeated four-term Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the Michigan Senate Democratic primary. Half a dozen outside groups spent $62 million supports Stevens, according to The New York Times. Over half came from the super PAC arm of AIPAC.

William Lawrence, a co-founder of the youth-led environmental group, the Sunrise Movement, defeated two Democrats for a battleground House district in Michigan, and Donavan McKinney, a Democratic Socialist and Michigan state representative, ousted Shri Thanedar, the Congressman who represents Detroit.

What do these and other races reveal about the future of the Democratic Party?

Guest:

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, co-host of the Organized Money podcast, and author of two books: Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power and Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street’s Great Foreclosure Fraud

