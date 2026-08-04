The US at 250: A Native Perspective with journalist Rebecca Nagle

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective series, Cherokee journalist Rebecca Nagle is back to discuss her latest podcast, First America.

Joined by leading Native historians, Nagle uncovers how the founders’ treatment of Indigenous nations—and their resistance—shaped not only the foundation of US democracy, but our current political moment, which she says is 250 years in the making. In episode three, she reports that the American Revolution wasn’t just a fight for liberty. It was also a sprawling conflict with Indigenous nations over who would control North America.

We also discuss why Native voices and perspectives were largely missing from media coverage of the US at 250 and how the media should cover Native issues moving forward.

Guests:

Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation), award-winning journalist and writer, author of the book By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land, and host of two podcasts: This Land and First America

Resources:

Pushkin: First America

Native News Online: Don’t Let Washington Erase Tribal Voices from Historic Preservation

Native News Online: Our Biggest Takeaways from the White House Report Targeting Smithsonian Native American Exhibits

The 19th: This journalist is pushing back against the erasure of Native American history