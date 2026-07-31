What the Correspondents' Dinner reveals about corporate media

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and what it reveals about the state of the media under the Trump regime. Throughout his presidency, Trump has threatened, insulted, sued, and discredited journalists and news organizations, while eroding public trust in the press.

Press Watch's Dan Froomkin says that Donald Trump and the nation’s top political journalists are in an abusive relationship. He lies to them constantly, insults them, sues them, calls them traitors, tries to turn the public against them, gaslights them, bans them, and threatens their outlets with dissolution. And they almost never fight back. Indeed, they actually cover up for him.

Guests:

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch, and former columnist for The Washington Post and reporter and editor for HuffPost and The Intercept

Resources

Press Watch: Washington’s top journalists shouldn’t further abase themselves for Trump

The Philadelphia Inquirer: This quaint Pa. borough is a ‘speed trap’ nabbing immigrants for ICE

The Nation: Trump Humiliated a Submissive Mainstream Media at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Margaret Sullivan: The predictable disgrace of the White House Correspondents Dinner

