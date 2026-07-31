Netanyahu's White House Visit, the US-Iran War, and Gaza

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Netanyahu's visit to Washington, the ongoing US-Iran War, which just passed the six-month mark with no end in sight, and Israel's ongoing strikes on Gaza.

According to the US News and World Report, while an official number has not been made public, the independent think tank Military Spend has estimated between 8,975-18,309 military and civilian deaths, citing reports out of the US, Iran, Israel, Lebanon and elsewhere.

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, diplomatic correspondent at NOTUS, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel's War in Gaza

Resources:

NOTUS: Iran-Focused U.S.-Israel Meeting Sidelines Allies’ Other Disagreements

The Guardian: Prisoners at Iran’s largest jail sew lips shut in hunger strike as executions soar

Radio Free Europe: 'Do Not Execute': Iranian Writers And Artists Join Outcry After Public Hangings In Isfahan

