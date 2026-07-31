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Your Call

Netanyahu's White House Visit, the US-Iran War, and Gaza

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published July 31, 2026 at 8:01 AM PDT
President Trump at the Israel Museum. Jerusalem May 23, 2017 President Trump at the Israel Museum. Jerusalem May 23, 2017
Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Avi
/
wikimedia Commons
President Trump at the Israel Museum. Jerusalem May 23, 2017 President Trump at the Israel Museum. Jerusalem May 23, 2017

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Netanyahu's visit to Washington, the ongoing US-Iran War, which just passed the six-month mark with no end in sight, and Israel's ongoing strikes on Gaza.

According to the US News and World Report, while an official number has not been made public, the independent think tank Military Spend has estimated between 8,975-18,309 military and civilian deaths, citing reports out of the US, Iran, Israel, Lebanon and elsewhere.

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmeddiplomatic correspondent at NOTUS, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel's War in Gaza

Resources:

NOTUS: Iran-Focused U.S.-Israel Meeting Sidelines Allies’ Other Disagreements

The Guardian: Prisoners at Iran’s largest jail sew lips shut in hunger strike as executions soar

Radio Free Europe: 'Do Not Execute': Iranian Writers And Artists Join Outcry After Public Hangings In Isfahan

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan