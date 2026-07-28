The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Professor Phil Deloria

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective series, historian Phil Deloria discusses the crucial role of Native nations in the founding of this country, as the Trump administration escalates its attempts to erase US history by ordering warning signs to be installed outside of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

We also discuss why Native voices and perspectives were largely missing from coverage of the US at 250 and how the media should cover Native issues moving forward.

Guest:

Philip J. Deloria (Yankton Dakota descent), Professor of History at Harvard University, author of several books, including Playing Indian, Indians in Unexpected Places, and Becoming Mary Sully: Toward an American Indian Abstract, consultant for The American Resolution docuseries, and former trustee of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian

Resources:

Harvard Magazine: Philip J. Deloria, scholar of Native American studies

Native News Online: Our Biggest Takeaways from the White House Report Targeting Smithsonian Native American Exhibits

The New York Times: Trump Orders Warnings Placed at ‘Inaccurate’ Smithsonian History Museum

TIME: Trump’s Attacks on the Smithsonian Are an Attack on American History

The Center for American Progress: Censored – Erasing 250 Years of American History on Public Lands

Native News Online: Why Erasing Native Stories From Our Parks and Public Lands Hurts All Americans

Native News Online: Ken Burns Finally Puts Native People Back In the American Revolution Story — And It Matters

