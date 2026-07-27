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Your Call

'The Welcome Table' weaves together the stories of climate refugees

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 27, 2026 at 9:45 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Oscar-nominated filmmaker and environmental activist Josh Fox discusses his new documentary, The Welcome Table.

From wildfires in the US and droughts in Kenya to oil spills in the Amazon and deadly mudslides in Brazil, the film welcomes climate migrants from six continents to the table to share their stories.

The UN estimates that 200 million to two billion people will be displaced by the climate crisis by 2050.

Guest:

Josh Fox, director of The Welcome Table, independent filmmaker, and founder and artistic director of the International WOW Company

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Every day it’s more barriers’: how the US is shutting out climate refugees

The Guardian: Fuel on the fire: why oil companies are profiting as the world gets dangerously hot

The New York Times: Top Science Panel Backs Research Linking Extreme Weather to Climate Change

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar