'The Welcome Table' weaves together the stories of climate refugees

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Oscar-nominated filmmaker and environmental activist Josh Fox discusses his new documentary, The Welcome Table.

From wildfires in the US and droughts in Kenya to oil spills in the Amazon and deadly mudslides in Brazil, the film welcomes climate migrants from six continents to the table to share their stories.

The UN estimates that 200 million to two billion people will be displaced by the climate crisis by 2050.

Guest:

Josh Fox, director of The Welcome Table, independent filmmaker, and founder and artistic director of the International WOW Company

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Every day it’s more barriers’: how the US is shutting out climate refugees

The Guardian: Fuel on the fire: why oil companies are profiting as the world gets dangerously hot

The New York Times: Top Science Panel Backs Research Linking Extreme Weather to Climate Change