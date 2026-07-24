How Hegseth's wealth manager helped lay the groundwork for war on Iran

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we' discuss how far-right Israel advocates, one of whom is Pete Hegseth's personal wealth manager, helped lay the groundwork for the US war on Iran.

According to Mother Jones, in March 2022, Pete Hegseth, then a Fox News analyst and host, spoke at a dinner put on by the Israel Heritage Foundation, a conservative Jewish group that has worked to boost US support for the Israeli far right. Hegseth singled out the IHF’s honorary chairman, Jonathan Burkan, saying they had become friends. “Jon has a force of personality that you will never underestimate,” Hegseth said, before adding. “He manages my money now. It’s true.”

Burkan, who works at Morgan Stanley, remained Hegseth’s wealth manager after the TV personality became defense secretary last year. A person with knowledge of the arrangement said Burkan works most closely with Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, who manages the couple’s finances and also functions as a Pentagon adviser. At the same time he’s working to make Hegseth richer, Burkan acts as a high-level advocate for Israeli interests.

Guest:

Dan Friedman, senior reporter covering lobbying and corruption for Mother Jones

Resources:

Mother Jones: He’s Pete Hegseth’s Wealth Manager. He Also Pushes “Pro-Israel Policies” Like War With Iran.

The Intercept: GOP Rep. Called Israeli–U.S. Defense Tech Integration “Dangerous.” The House Passed It Anyway.

Mother Jones: The Settlers’ Man in Washington

