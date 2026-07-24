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Your Call

Crypto, AI, and AIPAC spend millions to defeat progressive Democrats

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
The United States Congress
Wikimedia
The United States Congress

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the influence of dark money in the midterm elections. On the Democratic side, crypto, AI, and AIPAC Super PACS have spent more than $180 million to defeat progressive candidates.

According to the Nation, in race after race they have been aligned to help the centrists push back against progressive insurgents.

The midterms are expected to set an all-time record, according to projections from AdImpact. 

Guest:

David Moore, co-founder of Sludge, an independent newsroom focused on money in politics

Resources:

The Nation: Crypto, AI, and AIPAC Super PACs Are Spending in Lockstep Against Progressives

Washington Post: Meet the megadonors pouring more than $1.6 billion into the 2026 elections

Politico: Supreme Court loosens campaign finance laws, opening up flood of midterm cash

Issue One: Top super PACs raise nearly $200 million and counting from secret donors ahead of the 2026 midterms

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar